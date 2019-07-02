Patti LaBelle gets her very own street in Philadelphia

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 13: Patti LaBelle poses backstage during the Songwriters Hall Of Fame 50th Annual Induction And Awards Dinner at The New York Marriott Marquis on June 13, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Gary Gershoff/Getty Images for Songwriters Hall Of Fame )

PHILADELPHIA — Patti LaBelle now has her very own street in her hometown of Philadelphia, and the legendary soul singer christened it with a song.

A stretch of Broad Street was renamed “Patti LaBelle Way” during a ceremony Tuesday.

“The Godmother of Soul” thanked the throngs of fans who clogged the intersection and treated them to an impromptu rendition of her hit “Love, Need and Want You.”

Brandishing one of the new streets signs, she told onlookers she felt blessed and spoke about how her parents used to walk along this stretch of road.

“Lady Marmalade” was LaBelle’s first No. 1 hit when she was the lead singer of LaBelle. She also had a successful solo career with hits like “You Are My Friend” and “New Attitude.”

