Caught on camera: Suspect sought after theft of gas from Kwik Trip in Menomonee Falls

MENOMONEE FALLS — Menomonee Falls police are investigating the theft of gas from the Kwik Trip gas station on Silver Spring Drive. It happened around 9 p.m. Monday, July 1.

According to police, the suspect dispensed gas and fled without making payment.

The suspect is described as a male, black with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a white shirt with a red and blue horizontal stripe, stone washed jeans and white tennis shoes.

The subject was seen operating a 2015, grey Honda CR-V,WI registration plates 314-PYT. The back, passenger window is broken out and covered by plastic taped to the door.

Anyone with any information regarding the identity of this individual and his whereabouts, please contact Officer Carlson at 262-532-8700, reference case 19-19431.

To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505, through the website at www.stopcrimewaukesha.com , or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.