Pabst Blue Ribbon introduces ‘Hard Coffee’ drink

You can now have a PBR in the morning.
Pabst Blue Ribbon is expanding their line of products by introducing “Pabst Hard Coffee,” and it’s exactly what you’d expect: coffee spiked with alcohol.
The company says the new brew is a malt beverage made with Arabica and Robusta coffee beans and mixed with milk.
The vanilla-flavored hard coffee comes in an 11-ounce can and has a 5 percent ABV — which is even higher than PBR’s signature lager.
Currently, the coffee beer is only for sale in Florida, Georgia, Maine, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania.
