Pabst Blue Ribbon introduces ‘Hard Coffee’ drink

Posted 5:19 pm, July 3, 2019, by , Updated at 05:25PM, July 3, 2019

You can now have a PBR in the morning.

Pabst Blue Ribbon is expanding their line of products by introducing “Pabst Hard Coffee,” and it’s exactly what you’d expect: coffee spiked with alcohol.

Hard Coffee credit: Pabst Blue Ribbon

The company says the new brew is a malt beverage made with Arabica and Robusta coffee beans and mixed with milk.

The vanilla-flavored hard coffee comes in an 11-ounce can and has a 5 percent ABV — which is even higher than PBR’s signature lager.

Currently, the coffee beer is only for sale in Florida, Georgia, Maine, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania.

CLICK HERE to find a location closest to you.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.