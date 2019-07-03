Pabst Blue Ribbon introduces ‘Hard Coffee’ drink

You can now have a PBR in the morning.

Pabst Blue Ribbon is expanding their line of products by introducing “Pabst Hard Coffee,” and it’s exactly what you’d expect: coffee spiked with alcohol.

The company says the new brew is a malt beverage made with Arabica and Robusta coffee beans and mixed with milk.

The vanilla-flavored hard coffee comes in an 11-ounce can and has a 5 percent ABV — which is even higher than PBR’s signature lager.

Hi! Right now our Hard Coffee is in limited release in Pennsylvania, Maine, New Jersey, Florida + Georgia. If you want to see if it is near you in any of those states, you can check out our Product Finder on our website. Let us know if you have any further questions! — Pabst Blue Ribbon (@PabstBlueRibbon) July 3, 2019

Currently, the coffee beer is only for sale in Florida, Georgia, Maine, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania.

CLICK HERE to find a location closest to you.