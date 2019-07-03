Dense fog advisory for parts of SE Wisconsin until 8 a.m. Wednesday

Police: 2 shot, wounded in separate incidents in Milwaukee, 1 arrested

Posted 6:19 am, July 3, 2019, by

Shooting near 25th and Clybourn in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that happened Tuesday night, July 2. Two people were injured as a result of the shootings.

According to police, the first shooting happened around 6:20 p.m. near 24th and Brown.

The victim, a 21-year-old man, suffered a gunshot wound to his right leg. His injury is non-life threatening.

One of the suspects from the shooting has been identified and police are searching for him.

The shooting was the result of a drug deal dispute.

The second shooting happened around 10:45 p.m near 25th and Clybourn.

Shooting near 25th and Clybourn in Milwaukee

The victim, a 52-year-old man, suffered a gunshot wound to his mouth. His injury is non-life threatening.  The suspect from the shooting has been identified and taken into custody.

The shooting was the result of an argument.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.