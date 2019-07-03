× Police: 2 shot, wounded in separate incidents in Milwaukee, 1 arrested

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that happened Tuesday night, July 2. Two people were injured as a result of the shootings.

According to police, the first shooting happened around 6:20 p.m. near 24th and Brown.

The victim, a 21-year-old man, suffered a gunshot wound to his right leg. His injury is non-life threatening.

One of the suspects from the shooting has been identified and police are searching for him.

The shooting was the result of a drug deal dispute.

The second shooting happened around 10:45 p.m near 25th and Clybourn.

The victim, a 52-year-old man, suffered a gunshot wound to his mouth. His injury is non-life threatening. The suspect from the shooting has been identified and taken into custody.

The shooting was the result of an argument.