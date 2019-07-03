‘Pristine wildlife habitat:’ Safari Lake Geneva is a unique conservation-focused ranch

LAKE GENEVA -- Things are heating up -- and now is the time to explore Safari Lake Geneva. Jungle Jay joins FOX6 WakeUp with a tortoise.

About Safari Lake Geneva (website)

Nestled against a backdrop of over 800 acres of pristine wildlife habitat just a short five miles from downtown Lake Geneva lies an animal adventure unlike any other in Wisconsin. This is Safari Lake Geneva, a unique conservation-focused ranch for a variety of species living in virtually free-range conditions. Book a seat on a guided expedition into our unique sanctuary or have our environmental education team bring a bit of the wild to you. Your animal adventure awaits…

