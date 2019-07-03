Red, white and blue: The fruit salad that will add a spark to your Fourth of July feast

MILWAUKEE --It's a patriotic dish to pass this Independence Day. In this week's Dining with Duria, Angelica is whipping up a red, white and blue fruit salad.

Red, White & Blue Fruit Salsa

Courtesy: Your Cup of Cake

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup strawberries, diced
  • 1 cup blueberries
  • 1 cup jicama, peeled and diced
  • ¼ cup red onion, diced
  • ¼ cup cilantro, chopped
  • Juice of 1 lime
  • Salt to taste

Directions:

Combine all ingredients together and salt to taste.  The flavors will marry over time, so feel free to let it sit in the bowl for 20 minutes before serving with tortilla or pita chips.

