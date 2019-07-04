‘Highest quality products:’ A classic drive-in that’s worth the trip

MILWAUKEE -- There's something special about a cook treat on a warm summer day. But vanilla ice cream cones, hot fudge sundaes and chocolate malts aren't the only reason people flock to drive-ins. There's also the nostalgia -- which Brian Kramp found plenty of at Wayne's Drive-In in Cedarburg.

The Wayne’s Drive-In building started life in the early 70's as a nondescript 12 sided (dodecagon) building used for many things over the years... a snowmobile shop, a party room, a furniture refinishing & antique store & a storage facility etc. etc. Until... In 1998 Steve Jeske from Haag Design in Grafton was tasked with designing it into a 50’s style Drive-In Restaurant. Many early Drive-In’s were similar in shape. Wayne’s Drive-In was born from that design which won The Daily Reporter's Top Small Project of 1999 award.

Roller Skating Car-Hops for our Thursday, Classic Cruise Nights... Featured in ‘Hemmings Motor News ‘Best Cruise Nights in America’... April 2005.

Steve J. Michalica, the current (& always) GM was the General Contractor for the building project. Hands on construction was provided by Steve, Suburban Jeff, John Ward (longtime friend of Wayne) & 'Digger' Bob Zanzig.

Here at Wayne's we buy the highest quality products we can find & serve them up fast... in a fun, friendly 50's style atmosphere.

We’re very proud of our hard working, friendly staff... Customer Service is important here. Catch them in action on a busy Cruise Night Thursday and see how a well oiled machine works. (Another Fun Fact… we serve up to 1200 customers on a Thursday Cruise Night).

