Hosting a 4th of July cookout? Here are some last minute tips

Posted 9:09 am, July 4, 2019, by

MILWAUKEE -- Are you hosting a 4th of July cookout? Derek Tonn from Pick 'N Save joins FOX6 WakeUp with some last minute tips.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.