Mequon man dies from injuries suffered in multi-vehicle crash in Cedarburg

TOWN OF CEDARBURG — The Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office announced on Thursday, July 4 that a 56-year-old Mequon man died from injuries suffered in a multi-vehicle crash in the Town of Cedarburg on Wednesday.

The deceased is identified as Glenn Lewis. Officials say he passed away around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday. An autopsy on Lewis is scheduled for Friday, July 5 at the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The wreck happened at the intersection of Granville and Washington Avenue around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. Investigators say the 19-year-old driver of a car that was traveling northbound on Granville Road failed to stop at the stop sign at Washington Avenue. That vehicle struck Lewis’ vehicle — which then struck a nearby residence.

The 19-year-old driver of the car that failed to stop is from Mequon. He and a 19-year-old female passenger from Minnesota were taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The driver was cited for failure to stop at a stop sign – causing great bodily harm.

Assisting the Sheriff’s Office with this incident was the Cedarburg Police Department, Cedarburg Fire Department, Cedarburg Emergency Management, Saukville Police Department, Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Grafton Fire Department, Thiensville Fire Department, Flight for Life, and the Town of Cedarburg Building Inspector.

43.350681 -88.044939