Mob shoplifting caught on camera, suspects get away with $30K+ of merchandise

PLEASANT PRAIRIE -- The Pleasant Prairie Police Department is working to identify ten male suspects after they were caught on camera stealing more than $30,000 worth of merchandise from the North Face store at the Pleasant Prairie Premium Outlets.

FOX6 News spoke with Police Chief David Smetana about the incident -- which happened Monday evening, July 1. Smetana indicated ten males walked into the store, nine of the grabbed merchandise, and the suspects were in and out of the store within 30 seconds.

Investigators are now examining surveillance video from inside and outside of the store -- hoping to get better identification on the suspects.

Officials said the employees at the store did not confront the suspects -- and immediately called the police department after the suspects were gone.

This is a developing story.