Washington County: 2-year-old child dies after being pulled from Big Cedar Lake

WEST BEND — A 2-year-old boy died at Big Cedar Lake on Thursday, July 4.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office and Slinger Fire Department was called to an address on Birchwood Road in West Bend around 2 p.m.

The unresponsive child was transported to St. Joseph’s Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The boy’s cause of death is being investigated as a possible drowning.