Bastille Days brings classic French cuisine to downtown Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE -- Parlez-vous français? Even if you don't speak the language of love, you can enjoy French culture and tasty French food at Bastille Days in Milwaukee! Andy Tenaglia, chef and owner of Lagniappe Brasserie stopped by the Fox6 WakeUp studios on Saturday, July 6 to preview some of the festival's most delicious finds.

Tenaglia prepared summer corn aoili for Derica and Rachael -- and his delicious dish was a hit! He also brought along other samples of Bastille Day men items, including escargot, lamb sandwich and crème brulee.

Bastille Days is July 11-14 at Cathedral Square Park in downtown Milwaukee. To learn more, click HERE.