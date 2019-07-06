× Multiple people injured following stolen vehicle police pursuit in Brookfield

BROOKFIELD — Multiple people were injured following a stolen vehicle pursuit in Brookfield Friday evening, July 5.

According to police, a City of Brookfield officer located an occupied, confirmed stolen vehicle near 127th and Capitol around 7:19 p.m. The officer tried to stop the vehicle, which fled at a high rate of speed, trying to elude the officer.

Officers pursued the vehicle eastbound on Capitol Dr. and eventually terminated the pursuit near 68th and Capitol. The stolen vehicle was found to have been involved in a multi-vehicle crash near 58th and Capitol.

Occupants of the stolen vehicle and one occupant of another vehicle were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of injuries that were not life-threatening.

The incident remains under investigation with the assistance of the Milwaukee Police Department, and charges against the occupants of the stolen vehicle are pending.