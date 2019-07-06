Turn up the heat with July’s most exciting events

MILWAUKEE -- It's the first weekend of July, and summer is heating up! Claire Koenig from Visit Milwaukee stopped by the Fox6 WakeUp studios on Saturday, July 6 to share her picks for the best events this month.
- Head to Eagle just outside Milwaukee to see a Historic Baseball Game at Old World Wisconsin on Saturday at 1:30 – that means the teams will play the game as it was played in the 19th century and, yes, there is a chance for audience participation.
- Two opportunities for beer garden yoga this weekend: Head to Estabrook’s beer garden Saturday morning at 10am or head to Waukesha County’s Minooka Park beer garden at 3pm on Saturday to pair your suds with your shavasana.
- A somewhat surprising act at Summerfest this year? The Florentine Opera performs at Summerfest on the Johnson Controls World Sound Stage at 2pm on Sunday. You’ll get to hear Milwaukee’s finest opera singers perform the classics at the world’s largest outdoor music festival.
- Sunday night catch Shakespeare in the Park at the Peck Pavillion outside the Marcus Center for Performing Arts. This year’s performance is the Bard’s “The Comedy of Errors.”
- If you’re looking for a totally free event, take a self-guided walking tour of Sculpture Milwaukee. Read about the works on the placards on the street or download the Sculpture Milwaukee app to hear the audio tour. Don’t forget to snap a pic of the giant Carlos Rolon work that covers the Chase building’s “birdcage” structure! The tour is a great way to get a few steps in and take in international – and local – large-scale works of art.