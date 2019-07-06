‘It was really surreal:’ Waukesha woman shreds bass with The Killers at Summerfest

MILWAUKEE — It was a once-in-a-lifetime moment for a woman from Waukesha Friday night at Summerfest, July 5.

During The Killers show at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater, the band wanted to have some help playing bass.

First making sure they could play and that they were from Wisconsin, lead singer Brandon Flowers found the perfect candidate: 24-year-old Hannah Webber from Waukesha.

Webber tells FOX6 News she’s been playing bass for about six years. She made sure to practice before the show.

“When they pull people on stage it is always for that song so I made sure I knew that one,” Webber said. “I know a lot of their songs but I made sure that one I really know.”

“Let her come up, let her come up,” Flowers said in a video that captured the special moment.

Handing her a bass, Hannah helped the band rock out to the song “For Reasons Unknown” — and she absolutely killed it!

Just watch:

“I mean it was crazy to see the crowd. It was a very packed show so just to see everyone up there cheering was just unreal,” Webber said. “I’m still trying to process it. It was really surreal.”

Awesome!