Go
Search
Replay:
FOX6 WakeUp
FOX6 TV Schedule
Search
Contact Us
FOX6Now.com
Menu
News
Videos
Politics
Podcasts
Sports
Brewers
WakeUp
Real MKE
Contests
Links
Events
Weather
66°
66°
Low
60°
High
74°
Mon
59°
75°
Tue
61°
80°
Wed
66°
85°
See complete forecast
Posted 9:38 am, July 7, 2019, by
FOX6 News
Facebook
Twitter
Reddit
LinkedIn
Pinterest
Email
Please enable Javascript to watch this video
Look who is turning six years old Sunday, July 7, 2019.
Popular
Disney Channel star Cameron Boyce dies at age 20
‘It was really surreal:’ Waukesha woman shreds bass with The Killers at Summerfest
Southern California reels from magnitude 7.1 quake
Several people taken to hospital after 3-vehicle crash near 58th and Capitol
Latest News
18-year-old pilot dies after plane crashes in Mississippi
Poll: 1 in 4 don’t plan to retire despite realities of aging
26-year-old shot inside his car near 19th and Stark
Defending champion US faces Netherlands in World Cup final
Look Who's 6
July 6, 2019
Look Who's 6
July 4, 2019
Look Who's 6
July 3, 2019
Look Who's 6
July 1, 2019
Look Who's 6
July 2, 2019
Look Who's 6
July 5, 2019
Look Who's 6
June 6, 2019
Look Who's 6
June 30, 2019
Look Who's 6
June 23, 2019
Look Who's 6
June 16, 2019
Look Who's 6
June 7, 2019
Look Who's 6
June 9
Look Who's 6
June 2, 2019
×
Email Alerts
Notice
: you are using an outdated browser.
Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser
. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience,
please upgrade your browser
.
Send to Email Address
Your Name
Your Email Address
Cancel
Post was not sent - check your email addresses!
Email check failed, please try again
Sorry, your blog cannot share posts by email.