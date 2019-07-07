× Busy weekend: Milwaukee County medical examiner responds to 6 probable OD deaths

MILWAUKEE — It was a busy Fourth of July holiday weekend for the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office.

In an update on Sunday, July 7, officials said there were five probable overdose deaths within a 12-hour period on Friday, July 5. There was another probable overdose death on Saturday night, July 6 — making for six probable overdose deaths over the holiday weekend.

Toxicology reports were pending — with investigations into the official causes of the deaths ongoing.