Busy weekend: Milwaukee County medical examiner responds to 6 probable OD deaths

Posted 3:28 pm, July 7, 2019, by

MILWAUKEE — It was a busy Fourth of July holiday weekend for the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office.

In an update on Sunday, July 7, officials said there were five probable overdose deaths within a 12-hour period on Friday, July 5. There was another probable overdose death on Saturday night, July 6 — making for six probable overdose deaths over the holiday weekend.

Toxicology reports were pending — with investigations into the official causes of the deaths ongoing.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.