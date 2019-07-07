Caught on camera: Hit-and-run driver struck parked vehicles in Milwaukee’s Riverwest neighborhood

Posted 5:11 pm, July 7, 2019, by
Hit-and-run driver struck parked vehicles in Milwaukee's Riverwest neighborhood

MILWAUKEE — A hit-and-run crash that happened Friday night, July 5 in Milwaukee’s Riverwest neighborhood was caught on camera.

The video showed the driver of a pickup truck slamming the vehicle into parked cars near North Avenue and Bremen Street.

At one point, the back end of the truck went airborne — just before the crash happened.

The driver then backed the vehicle up and fled the scene.

The person who recorded the vehicle said the truck appeared to be a Toyota T-100.

FOX6 News reached out to Milwaukee police for more information on this incident, but did not immediately hear back.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.