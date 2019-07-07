× Caught on camera: Hit-and-run driver struck parked vehicles in Milwaukee’s Riverwest neighborhood

MILWAUKEE — A hit-and-run crash that happened Friday night, July 5 in Milwaukee’s Riverwest neighborhood was caught on camera.

The video showed the driver of a pickup truck slamming the vehicle into parked cars near North Avenue and Bremen Street.

At one point, the back end of the truck went airborne — just before the crash happened.

The driver then backed the vehicle up and fled the scene.

The person who recorded the vehicle said the truck appeared to be a Toyota T-100.

FOX6 News reached out to Milwaukee police for more information on this incident, but did not immediately hear back.