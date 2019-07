OSHKOSH — Officials with the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday, July 7 asked for help locating a man, 51, who walked away from an assisted living facility Sunday morning. In an update just after 2:30 p.m., officials said the man had been located.

According to sheriff’s officials, Steven Kapitzke suffers from mental health issues. He walked away from the assisted living facility on Planeview Drive near County Highway Z in Oshkosh shortly before 11 a.m.