× Reports: Milwaukee Bucks signing Giannis’ older brother Thanasis to 2-year contract

MILWAUKEE — Citing sources, Shams Charania, senior lead NBA insider/writer/analyst for The Athletic and Stadium reported Sunday, July 7 the Milwaukee Bucks and Thanasis Antetokounmpo, the older brother of Giannis Antetokounmpo, have agreed to a two-year contract.

According to Charania, Thanasis Antetokounmpo is signing a fully guaranteed two-year, $3 million veteran’s minimum deal with the Bucks.

Sources: Thanasis Antetokounmpo is signing a fully guaranteed two-year, $3M veteran's minumum deal with the Bucks. Milwaukee reunites the Antetokounmpo brothers. https://t.co/xIe6OhhNFM — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 7, 2019

Giannis and his brother Thanasis putting in work 💪 (via @Giannis_An34) pic.twitter.com/3Uld1gaO9M — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) July 4, 2019

Thanasis Antetokounmpo last played for Panathinaikos of the Greek Basket League and the EuroLeague. He was drafted by the Knicks in 2014. He is also the older brother of Dallas Mavericks power forward Kostas Antetokounmpo and Alexis Antetokounmpo, who plays high school basketball at Dominican High School. The oldest Antetokounmpo brother, Francis, is a professional soccer player.

With Giannis known as “The Greek Freak,” Thanasis was sometimes referred to as “Greek Freak 2,” although his own nickname was “The Greek Streak.”

The signing will mean two brothers on the Bucks’ roster — as the Antetokounmpo brothers join Brook and Robin Lopez.