‘We will be back!’ 30K receive free tickets for Summerfest 2020 as Big Gig comes to an end

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- On the final day of Summerfest 2019, 30,000 people made plans to come back in 2020.

Snoop Dogg, Lil Wayne and ScHoolboy Q were set to headline the American Family Insurance Amphitheater Sunday, July 7. Fans attending the finale of Summerfest 2019 had the cance to walk out of the gate a whole lot richer. This, as part of Fan Appreciation Day.

"You just like, walk in, and then you get the free ticket. Pretty easy!" said Bekki Ross from Milwaukee.

Music lovers got in free on Sunday from noon until 3 p.m., and 30,000 free tickets were handed out for Summerfest 2020.

"We will be back!" said John Riegel from Oak Creek.

There were plenty of smiles to go around. The 2020 tickets also made recipients eligible for "The Big Win" -- a raffle at the Miller Lite Oasis that included prizes like free beer for a year, gift cards, and concert tickets for 2020. The jackpot was $20,000 in cash.

Jamie Ayudan's lucky number got her close!

"They are probably like, 'Who's that running through the crowd?'" said Ayudan, who moved to Milwaukee from Hawaii. "I thought it was going to slow down. I wish I could have given it a little tap."

Instead of the cash, Ayudan left with something pretty groovy.

"The wheel landed on a 2020 Power Pass, which means she will be able to come to Summerfest every day in 2020," said Sarah Pancheri, VP of sales and marketing at Summerfest.

Pancheri said she was hopeful Summerfest 2019 would be remembered not for the spotty weather -- but instead, the music.

"Really, the story this year is the music. All the great acts. Everything from Billie Eilish to Jenifer Lopez," said Pancheri.

Mother Nature did not disappoint on the final day of the Big Gig -- with sunshine, blue skies, temperatures in the 70s, and low humidity.

"This is perfect. I guess Rob Haswell really predicted it well today!" said Ross.