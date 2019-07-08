Milwaukee teens think outside of the box when it comes to earning extra summer cash

MILWAUKEE — “Find a summer job.” Those are dreaded words most of us have heard from our parents at one time or another. But a couple of teens Milwaukee are really thinking outside of the box when it comes to making a few extra bucks.

With precise movements and a steady hand, Lexxi Fuller is using normal acrylic paint to tell a story. Meanwhile, her sister Arianna is telling a different tale…

“Then when I kind of feel like the cards are right, I kind of stop,” said Arianna.

A tale that needs a bit more guidance.

“All I need for you to do is just tap it,” Arianna said.

The sisters first considered setting up a lemonade stand in their Bay View neighborhood.

“Mom shot it down right away, saying, ‘You guys are a little too old for that,'” said Brent Reiter, Lexxi and Arianna’s dad.

But making some extra summer cash has taken a different course. At just 14 years old, Arianna is dazzling customers with her unique ability to read Tarot cards.

“I’ll lay it out for you as your past, present and future,” Arianna said. “Most of the time, it’s surprise and shock — like, how do you know that?”

It is an intuition Arianna’s parents say they have always sensed.

“She started having these little thoughts, or visions or dreams. And down the road, it’s kind of funny how they eventually happen,” Reiter said.

Now, Arianna and her sister-turned-business-partner are combining their creative talents — saving up through a summer gig.

“I think the most I sold one for was $30 to $35,” Lexxi said.

“As I always tell my sister, we’re much more serious than lemonade,” Arianna said.

What is Arianna saving up for? She tells FOX6 News she wants to get better at her craft — and hopes to make enough to book an appointment with a real psychic.

By the way, Arianna’s Tarot card readings cost between $3 and $10. She sets up near Burrell and Norwich on most weekends.