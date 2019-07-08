No injuries after fire in apartment building elevator shaft; some residents displaced

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- No one was hurt in a fire that began in an elevator shaft at an apartment building near Marshall and Juneau on Milwaukee's lower east side Monday night, July 8.

It happened just after 9 p.m. at the four-story apartment building, and fire extended to the roof. Officials said it wasn't believed fire extended to any apartments, though there was likely smoke damage.

The fire was knocked down by firefighters, and officials were investigating whether it might have been sparked by an elevator malfunction.

Everyone got out of the building safely, including a number of pets.

The Red Cross was called in to assist the approximately 12 to 16 residents displaced by the fire.

It wasn't immediately known whether residents would be able to get back into the building Monday night.