‘They are saying he is brain dead:’ Father begs for answers after son shot in the head on July 4

MILWAUKEE -- The father of a man, 25, who was shot in the head and left in grave condition on July 4 near 84th and Mill in Milwaukee spoke with FOX6 News Monday, July 8, seeking answers and justice for Hector Acevedo.

Police said the man was hurt in a shootout between two parties just after 6 p.m. on the Fourth of July. No arrests were made.

Officers canvassed the area, and sought surveillance footage from homes near the crime scene. One camera wasn't able to capture anything, but family members remained hopeful someone saw something.

"We need answers," said Rafael Acevedo. "My son is still fighting for his life."

The victim's father described what happened to his son on the evening of July 4 near 84th and Mill.

"The car was just sprayed with bullets," said Rafael Acevedo. "He was hit in the back of the head. What bothers me is that no one called the paramedics or anything."

According to Rafael Acevedo, instead, his son was driven to a hospital and transferred to Froedtert Hospital hours later.

"They are saying they waited too long. By the time they got here, he was still breathing, but it was too late, because his brain started to swell up," said Rafael Acevedo.

As of Monday, Hector Acevedo was clinging to life.

"They are trying to pull the plug on him, but we are trying to hold on," said Rafael Acevedo. "We still got hope. I was with him the other night, and he still raised his arm. They are saying he is brain dead, but I just feel like inside, he is still fighting for his life. I tell them, 'You can't just give up on him. He needs time to heal.'"

He described his son as a jovial person, and said the family was trying to remain optimistic about his prognosis.

"He's very funny. He's got a good sense of humor," said Rafael Acevedo. "Keep us in your prayers, and we believe that God can do anything."

Hector Acevedo is also a father himself, so this incident has affected many lives.

His family asked that anyone with information regarding the shooting come forward -- and call police. The family said they would be willing to offer a reward if the shooter(s) are caught.

