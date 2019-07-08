LIVE: 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup champions return home to fanfare at Newark Liberty International Airport

UW regents ready to increase student fees

Posted 3:44 pm, July 8, 2019, by

MADISON — The University of Wisconsin System regents are set to increase student fees as well as room-and-board costs for the upcoming academic year.

The regents are scheduled to vote Thursday on a 2019-20 operation budget that calls for raising student fees an average of $36 across the system.

UW-Madison students would see a $170 increase, the largest of any four-year school, bringing their annual fees to $1,452. According to system documents, debt service on a new recreational center and natatorium is driving the increase.

Students at every four-year school except UW-Milwaukee and UW-River Falls would see an increase in room-and-board rates. Increases would range from $258 at UW-Madison to $20 at UW-Stout.

The regents are scheduled to vote on the changes during a meeting Thursday at UW-Madison.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.