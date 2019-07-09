Just 5 miles from downtown Lake Geneva lies an animal adventure unlike any other in Wisconsin

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKE GENEVA -- You can take a guided safari adventure through a Savanna that is home to more than 50 animals from five continents. And it's right here in Wisconsin. Brian Kramp spent the morning with Jungle Jay at Safari Lake Geneva.

About Safari Lake Geneva (website)

Nestled against a backdrop of over 800 acres of pristine wildlife habitat just a short five miles from downtown Lake Geneva lies an animal adventure unlike any other in Wisconsin. This is Safari Lake Geneva, a unique conservation-focused ranch for a variety of species living in virtually free-range conditions. Book a seat on a guided expedition into our unique sanctuary or have our environmental education team bring a bit of the wild to you. Your animal adventure awaits…

