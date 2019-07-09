Police release photos, video of 94th and Silver Spring fatal shooting suspect

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police released photos and video of a suspect involved in the fatal shooting of a 26-year-old man near 94th and Silver Spring on June 19.

Family tells FOX6 News the victim is Joe Jackson Jr.

“He was coming from the store on his way home. He was almost home. My baby was trying to make it home and they killed him,” said Deborah Hawthorne, victim’s mother.

According to police, the suspect is described as a male, black, who was seen wearing a black jacket, dark pants and dark shoes.

Video shared by police on Tuesday, July 9 shoes the suspect running after the victim.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Another video shows the suspect walking into an alley after the victim.

PHOTO GALLERY

Anyone with information on this suspect and his whereabouts is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department.