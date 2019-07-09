× Police: Suspects held Wells Fargo employee overnight before gaining access, robbing bank

RACINE — Four people were arrested on bank robbery and kidnapping charges after the Wells Fargo Bank on Martin Luther King Drive near High Street in Racine was robbed on Saturday morning, June 29. Police said a bank employee was held overnight so the four individuals could gain access to the bank the next morning.

The bank robbery occurred around 6:45 a.m. on June 29.

Police said an undisclosed amount of cash was taken.

An investigation involving Racine police, Kenosha police, the FBI and Milwaukee Police Robbery Task Force helped identify the suspects, who were arrested Monday, July 8.

Police identified the suspects as Donterious Robb, 23, William Howell, 19, George Pearson-Robb, 19, and Lamarra Powell, 18. Each was arrested on one count of robbery to a financial institution and one count of kidnapping. The robbery charge against Powell was party to a crime. Online court records did not list formal charges Tuesday afternoon.