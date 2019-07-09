× Water main break makes a mess of intersection of 124th and Capitol in Wauwatosa

WAUWATOSA — A water main break has made a bit of a mess of one of Wauwatosa’s busiest intersections — 124th and Capitol Drive.

Initially, the entire intersection was impassable due to the water main break, according to a Wauwatosa police tweet. Early on, officials indicated the intersection might be closed all day.

As of about 9 a.m. however, Wauwatosa police indicated the southbound left turns lanes on 124th Street remain closed — but the rest of the intersection is open. Water is subsiding.

This is a developing story.