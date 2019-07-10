Worker dies after falling 30+ feet at Amazon construction site in Oak Creek

OAK CREEK — One person died following an industrial accident at the Amazon construction site in Oak Creek on Wednesday, July 10.

According to the Oak Creek Police Department, the victim was operating a piece of equipment on an upper floor and drove it out of an open window. The fall was approximately 30-40 feet.

OSHA was called to the scene. They’ve opened an investigation with Lewis Construction Inc., the employer of the victim.

Breaking: @OSHA_DOL investigators are on site at a construction accident in Oak Creek. The fire dept says one person has been taken to the hospital @fox6now pic.twitter.com/0CX5nkWogq — Bret Lemoine (@BretLemoine) July 10, 2019

