Milwaukee men accused in violent gas station robbery bound over for trial

MILWAUKEE — Two Milwaukee men accused in a violent robbery at north side gas station were bound over for trial on Wednesday, July 10.

Nathaniel Coleman, 18, and Donzell Roberson, 17, each face one count of second degree recklessly endangering safety and one count of armed robbery.

On June 22, surveillance captured what detectives say was a “brutal” armed robbery inside the Petro Mart near Teutonia and Green Tree. Investigators say two teens and a juvenile walked into the store and started stealing off the shelves.

When the clerk came out to stop them, officials say Coleman put a gun to his head and forced him into the back area. Surveillance captured the suspects tossing the clerk around the room, beating him and demanding money from the safe.

At one point the gun went off and nearly struck the employee in the head.

Coleman told investigators he tripped and accidentally fired while falling over.

The group was able to get away with $3,000 from the safe. Police say high school records helped link them back to the surveillance video.

In court on Wednesday, Coleman wrote an apology letter to the clerk of the gas station. The court found probable cause and bound Coleman and Roberson over for trial.

The pair are due back in court on Thursday, July 18.

