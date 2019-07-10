Mountain Dew mistakes Michigan’s UP as part of Wisconsin in new soda campaign

WISCONSIN — Mountain Dew did a big don’t.

The soda company introduced a new campaign featuring all 50 states on their cans, but it’s left Yoopers shaking their heads.

That’s because the map of the United States shows Michigan’s Upper Peninsula as part of Wisconsin.

The official U.P. Twitter account reacted to the mistake, demanding Mountain Dew fix the map or else “send a free case to all my residents.”

Dear @MountainDew, I 👏 AM 👏 NOT 👏 WISCONSIN 👏 Fix this, or send a free case to all my residents. Your call. Sincerely,

America’s Peninsula pic.twitter.com/Rd3Q2vllJV — The Upper Peninsula (@UpperPeninsula) July 9, 2019

The DEWnited States campaign, which runs through August, rewards drinkers with $100 if they collect bottles from all 50 states.