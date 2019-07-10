× New for 2019 WI State Fair: Deep Fried Olives, Bug Tacos, Cinnamon Toast Crunch French Toast Sticks and more!

WEST ALLIS — Officials with the Wisconsin State Fair on Wednesday, July 10 announced 66 new food and beverage additions for the 2019 Wisconsin State Fair.

The 2019 Wisconsin State Fair was scheduled for Aug. 1 through Aug. 11.

You should most definitely bring your appetite, with new foods including Blazin’ Jalapeno Deep Fried Olives, Bug Tacos, Cinnamon Toast Crunch French Toast Sticks, Deep Fried Fire Roasted Apple Pie Sundae, Queso Fundido Dog and many more!

CLICK HERE for a full list of new items with descriptions and photos.