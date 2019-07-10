Pres. Trump to push for trade deal with Mexico, Canada in Milwaukee Friday, July 12

US President Donald Trump waves as he returns to the White House in Washington, DC on July 7, 2019. - Trump is returning to Washington after spending the weekend at his Bedminster golf resort. (Photo by Alex Edelman / AFP) (Photo credit should read ALEX EDELMAN/AFP/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump was set to travel to Wisconsin to push for congressional approval of the new trade deal with Mexico and Canada.

The White House said President Trump would head to Milwaukee on Friday, July 12 to visit Derco Aerospace. The company is a subsidiary of Lockheed Martin and provides parts, logistics, and repair services to fixed-wing aircraft.

President Trump was also set to attend a fundraiser in Milwaukee and stop in Cleveland for another fundraiser.

It would mark his sixth visit to Wisconsin, one of three Rust Belt states — along with Michigan and Pennsylvania — that traditionally go Democratic but voted for President Trump in 2016.

