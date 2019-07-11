× Hunger Task Force highlights summer meals program with Milwaukee event

MILWAUKEE — Hunger Task Force hosted its second annual Sizzlin’ Summer Social.

To bring additional awareness to the impact of the Summer Meals program, an event on Thursday, July 11 highlighted the Hunger Task Force MyPlate through different stations and activities.

Summer is the peak time for childhood hunger, and many local children and families do not know about the free (federal) Summer Meals program in Milwaukee.

Hunger Task Force organizes a nationally-recognized model for summer meals, known as the “Milwaukee Model,” to address the local issue of summer childhood hunger. All summer long, nearly 160 sites citywide, including Merrill Park, will be marked with a bright green “Kids Eat Free Summer Meals Here” sign. These locations offer children safe, supervised locations to receive at least two healthy and nutritious meals per day.

CLICK HERE for more information on the summer meals program.