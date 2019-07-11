Mother living ‘ongoing nightmare’ after 2-year-old son dies at unlicensed Kenosha day care

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KENOSHA -- A Kenosha man is scheduled to be back in court in the death of a 2-year-old boy at an unlicensed day care. Hunter Jones, 23, is charged with one count of first degree homicide. He's accused of killing 2-year-old Matthew Bolinski in March, who was staying at Jones' home.

Ahead of the hearing, Bolinski's mother spoke exclusively with FOX6 News about her son after staying silent for so long.

"I still pretend like he's sleeping in the other room," said Katherine Bolinski, Matthew's mother. "Now it's just like an ongoing nightmare of waking up and there are moments where I just wish he could be with me still."

Inside Katherine Bolinski's apartment, the bedroom is filled with toys; a fire truck, toy trains, dinosaurs and next to that is the urn containing the ashes of Matthew Bolinski.

"I was fortunate enough to be a stay-at-home mom. We were together every day. Went to the park, went swimming," said Katherine.

On March 27, Katherine Bolinski, who is a single mother, says she dropped Matthew off at the home of Hunter Jones and his wife -- located near 23rd Avenue and Lincoln Road in Kenosha -- so she could go to work.

"That day I dropped him off, he threw a fit like no other fit and I obviously regret having to do that now because of the outcome, but that's my last memory of him alive," said Katherine Bolinski.

The next time Katherine Bolinski would see her little boy was at the coroner's office.

"His eyes went from a deep blue to really, really light blue. Bruises all over his face. I lost it. I just couldn't hold it back," Katherine Bolinski said.

For months, Katherine Bolinski says she's held back talking about her son until last week when prosecutors charged Jones.

Court filings say the boy's body had a number of injuries to his head and neck, which weren't there earlier in the day.

"I'm confused. I'm hurt. I'm angry," said Katherine Bolinski.

It's a day Katherine Bolinski wishes she could have back.

"That was my life. My son was my life. My life didn't start until I had my son and now I feel like I don't even know what's going on. How this is even happening and how this is even my reality," said Katherine Bolinski.

Hunter Jones is due back in court Friday morning, July 12 for a preliminary hearing. Katherine Bolinski says it's hard to get herself to be in the courtroom, but says that she'll be there.