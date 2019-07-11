× MPD: Motorcyclist suffers critical injuries after being struck by vehicle at 44th and Burleigh

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a crash involving a motorcycle and vehicle that happened near 44th and Burleigh on Thursday morning, July 11.

Officials say the collision happened just before 8:30 a.m. They say a vehicle struck the motorcyclist and fled the scene. They also say the driver of the striking vehicle came back to the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

The driver of the motorcycle was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

This is a developing story.