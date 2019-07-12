Jordan Fricke, suspect in MPD Officer Matthew Rittner’s homicide, testifies

MILWAUKEE — Jordan Fricke, the man charged in the fatal shooting of Milwaukee Police Officer Matthew Rittner, will testify Friday, July 12. The prosecution rested its case in the jury trial against Jordan Fricke on Thursday, July 11.

Fricke, 27, is charged with first degree intentional homicide, use of a dangerous weapon, first degree recklessly endangering safety, use of a dangerous weapon (two counts), and maintaining a drug trafficking place.

On Feb. 6, members of the Milwaukee Police Department’s Tactical Enforcement Unit were executing a warrant outside Fricke’s home near 12th and Manitoba. Prosecutors argued officers announced their presence several times before Rittner was then tasked with breaking down the door.

Prosecutors said Fricke shot through a hole in the door — striking Rittner in the chest. The criminal complaint said Fricke told investigators after his arrest that he did not think it was actually the police trying to get inside.

Rittner was a 17-year veteran of the force and a Marine. He was the third MPD officer killed in the line of duty in less than a year.