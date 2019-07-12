× Summerfest 2019 sees lowest attendance in years

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. revealed on Friday, July 12 numbers tied to the 11-day run of Summerfest 2019.

Despite the fact that there were only 10 amphitheater concerts, and four days of severe thunderstorm warnings, attendance was reported at 718,144.

Had there been the typical 11 amphitheater openings, Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. says festival attendance would be projected at 733,144.

“Summerfest 2019 demonstrates Milwaukee World Festival, Inc.’s continued commitment to a world class experience for our fans. This year, we were excited to host performers like Jennifer Lopez in the completed Phase One of the American Family Insurance Amphitheater $53MM redevelopment. This show’s production would not have been possible in the past,” said Don Smiley, President & CEO of Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. “We are equally as excited to break ground on Phase Two, which will bring expanded concourses, additional food and beverage options, and more restrooms to our patrons. I look forward to the Grand Opening in 2020.”

Summerfest hired over 2,225 seasonal workers to support the festival, 61% of which are Milwaukee residents. In addition, 305 volunteers provided over 5,000 hours of support for festival services.

Here’s a look at attendance over the previous years:

2018 – 766,192

2017 – 831,769

2016 – 804,116

2015 – 772,652

2014 – 851,879

2013 – 840,000