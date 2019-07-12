× US Marshals seek Rashae Wilson, warrants against him are stacking up: ‘He should turn himself in’

RACINE — U.S. Marshals are searching for a man that was following the rules of probation and then one day, changed his mind.

“He had been complying and then just stopped showing up a couple months ago,” the deputy U.S. Marshal on the case said. “His original conviction was for drugs — marijuana and cocaine.”

Authorities now need your help to locate 30-year-old Rashae Wilson. U.S. Marshals say Wilson has strong ties to the city of Racine. They say the warrants against him are starting to stack up.

“He has a probation violation from the department of corrections and two warrants out of Racine County for bail jumping and a bond violation,” the deputy U.S. Marshal explained.

Authorities say Wilson does not have violent criminal history. But the multiple warrants for his arrest cannot be ignored. They welcome any tips of information from the public.

“All the information we get is totally anonymous,” the deputy U.S. Marshal said.

Wilson is described as being 5’7″ tall and weighing about 170 pounds. He is suspected of hiding out in Racine county. Authorities have been in contact with the 30-year-old’s family, but have had little luck in locating him.

“He should turn himself in over to Racine County or just call us. Get these warrants taken care of,” the deputy Marshal said. “If you think it will do any good talk to him and have him turn himself in.”

If you have information that could help locate Wilson, you are urged to call 414-297-3707.