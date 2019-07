× 3-year-old dead after shooting on Milwaukee’s north side

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police have confirmed that a 3-year-old is dead following a shooting Saturday, July 13.

Officials say the shooting took place on the north side of Milwaukee — but the exact location has not yet been confirmed.

Police will be hosting a press briefing around 12:40 p.m. Saturday with more details.

The scene is still active. This is a developing story. Follow Fox6Now.com for updates.