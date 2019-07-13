× Driver stuck in standing water after water main break near Klement’s off Chase Avenue

MILWAUKEE — Officials with the Milwaukee Department of Public Works on Saturday afternoon, July 13 responded to a water main break near Klement’s Sausage Company, which is located off of Chase Avenue.

While we were on scene, FOX6’s cameras captured a driver who tried to navigate the high water, but the vehicle became disabled. Police responded to the scene to assist the driver. It wasn’t immediately clear whether that person was hurt.

The cause of the water main break was under investigation.