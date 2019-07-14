Driver killed in crash with Amtrak train headed to Chicago from Milwaukee
MORTON GROVE, Ill. — The driver of a minivan was killed when an Amtrak train slammed into the vehicle at a suburban Chicago crossing.
Police in Morton Grove said the train carrying 254 passengers was headed to Chicago from Milwaukee on Sunday, July 14 when it hit the minivan. The driver, who was identified as a male, was the only person in the minivan.
Authorities said there were no injuries reported among the passengers aboard the train.
Amtrak spokesman Jason Abrams said railroad personnel were cooperating with local law enforcement investigating the incident.
42.040585 -87.782562