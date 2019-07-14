× Driver killed in crash with Amtrak train headed to Chicago from Milwaukee

MORTON GROVE, Ill. — The driver of a minivan was killed when an Amtrak train slammed into the vehicle at a suburban Chicago crossing.

Police in Morton Grove said the train carrying 254 passengers was headed to Chicago from Milwaukee on Sunday, July 14 when it hit the minivan. The driver, who was identified as a male, was the only person in the minivan.

Authorities said there were no injuries reported among the passengers aboard the train.

Amtrak spokesman Jason Abrams said railroad personnel were cooperating with local law enforcement investigating the incident.

Hiawatha train 334 is currently stopped due to a vehicle on the tracks in the train's path. — Amtrak Alerts (@AmtrakAlerts) July 14, 2019

Service Advisory: Due to the ongoing delay on Hiawatha Trains 334. Trains 335 & 338 are now canceled in their entirety. Passengers scheduled to take Train 335 can travel on Train 7 and Train 337. We are working on alternate transportation for Train 338. More updates to come. — Amtrak Alerts (@AmtrakAlerts) July 14, 2019

Update: Hiawatha Train 334 is back on the move currently operating about 2hr 10min late. — Amtrak Alerts (@AmtrakAlerts) July 14, 2019