× On Giannis Antetokounmpo Day in Milwaukee County, Giannis MVP Celebration held at Fiserv Forum

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks and Nike scheduled a public celebration of Giannis Antetokounmpo winning his first MVP award — Sunday afternoon, July 14 at Fiserv Forum. Sunday was officially declared Giannis Antetokounmpo Day in Milwaukee County by County Executive Chris Abele.

The “Giannis MVP Celebration” was set to take place from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on the plaza at Fiserv Forum, giving fans an opportunity to see Antetokounmpo presented with the MVP trophy and to check out his first signature shoe, the Nike Air Zoom Freak 1.

Antetokounmpo would be presented with the MVP trophy by Boys & Girls Club kids.

Sunday’s Giannis Antetokounmpo MVP Celebration was set to feature Grammy-nominated record producer and songwriter DJ Tay Keith. Best known for co-producing Travis Scott’s “Sicko Mode,” DJ Tay Keith was set to take the stage on the plaza at Fiserv Forum at 2:45 p.m., with the MVP trophy presentation and Q&A with Antetokounmpo to take place shortly thereafter.

Below is a schedule of events:

2 p.m. – Event begins 2:45 p.m. – DJ Tay Keith takes the stage 3:15 p.m. – Antetokounmpo to be presented with MVP trophy on stage 3:30 p.m. – Antetokounmpo media availability 3:45 p.m. – Event continues until 5 p.m. with Antetokounmpo interacting at select locations



Additionally, fans would be able to purchase limited quantities of Antetokounmpo Nike merchandise from the House of Hoops Freakmobile, partake in friendly basketball competitions, or commemorate the Giannis MVP Celebration at different photo stations. Fans would also have the opportunity to stop by the Kohl’s Court for face painting, and a chance to win big on the Kohl’s Cash Wheel. Harley-Davidson was set to be on-site offering free giveaways, and the Bucks Pro Shop inside Fiserv Forum would be featuring new Giannis T-shirts and Giannis MVP merchandise. Food and beverage would also be available for purchase throughout the plaza.

Bucks officials noted fans attending the Giannis MVP Celebration should be advised that Juneau Avenue will be closed between North Sixth Street and Vel R. Phillips Avenue.

Fans were also encouraged to travel light, as there would be a bag search zone set up along the perimeter of the plaza at Fiserv Forum, with every fan subject to search. Any backpacks or bags larger than 14” x 14” x 6” would not be permitted.