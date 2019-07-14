× Sheriff: Man arrested for OWI, 2nd offense, with 3 children in his vehicle

MILWAUKEE — A man was arrested for his second OWI offense Saturday night, July 13, and sheriff’s officials said he had three children in his vehicle.

According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office, around 11:15 p.m., deputies stopped a vehicle on 35th and Hadley for running a red light at 35th and Center Street.

Sheriff’s officials said the driver exhibited signs of impairment, and performed poorly during field sobriety tests.

There were three passengers in the vehicle, children ages 1, 2, and 6. None of the children were in car seats, officials said. Child Protective Services was called, and the children were released to the care of their mothers at the scene.

The driver was taken to the hospital, where he refused a blood draw, so a search warrant was obtained.

Sheriff’s officials noted the driver had an implied consent conviction out of Illinois.

He was arrested for OWI, second offense, with passengers under 16.