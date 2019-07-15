× Attempted homicide: Police say woman stabbed man ‘randomly selected at gas station

MUKWONAGO — An 18-year-old woman was arrested after police said she stabbed a 59-year-old man Monday morning in Mukwonago.

It happened around 9:15 a.m. at North Star Shell on Rochester Street near Veterans Way.

Police said it appeared the woman randomly selected the victim, an Illinois man, stabbing him with a large kitchen knife.

There was no evidence the two parties knew each other, and there was no confrontation prior to the crime, police said.

The man was taken to the hospital for treatment of stab wounds to his chest and hand.

The woman was being held at the Waukesha County Jail on an attempted homicide charge.