Plea deal: Quentin Neal pleads guilty in killing of Shannon Mani, unborn child

MILWAUKEE — A plea deal was reached on Monday, July 15 in the case against Quentin Neal. Neal, 28, pleaded guilty to first degree intentional homicide and first degree intentional homicide-unborn child in the deaths of Shannon Mani and her unborn child.

Mani went missing in April 2018. The Milwaukee police investigation revealed Mani was fatally shot and stabbed on Friday, April 13, 2018 in the neighborhood near 76th and Townsend. Mani died as a result of those injuries.

According to court documents, police later found the presence of blood in various places in Neal’s basement.

When questioned by police, Neal led officers to a storage facility near 76th and Bradley in Milwaukee — where Mani’s body was found stuffed inside of a suitcase.

As part of the plea deal, a third charge of possession of a firearm by a felon against neal was dismissed and read into the court record for purposes of sentencing. Neal will be sentenced on July 17.

