'Balancing Act:' Milwaukee County wants your input on ways to balance the $1.2B budget

MILWAUKEE — For the third year in a row, Milwaukee County officials launched on Tuesday, July 16 an interactive online tool simulating the process to balance the 2020 budget. They call it “Balancing Act.”

Users are asked to analyze the county’s $1.2 billion operating budget and determine ways to close the county’s estimated $28 million budget gap.

CLICK HERE to check out the Balancing Act tool

Officials say Balancing Act is expected to take less than 30 minutes to complete. The tool walks users through the Milwaukee County budget, with explainers on key financial issues and local topics. In addition to providing input on the tough choices that must be made in the upcoming budget, users will be asked for written feedback on how elected officials can better solve the county’s constraints.

In 2018, more than 650 Milwaukee County residents submitted balanced budgets through Balancing Act. That is a record number of submissions of any local government using the tool.

Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele issued the following statement in a news release:

“For years, we slashed spending and did more with less in order to build the foundation we need to succeed. Now, we are asking residents to get involved and help us make the hard decisions necessary to put our fiscal house and priorities in order and continue building an even greater Milwaukee County.”

The Balancing Act tool will be open for your review and submissions until mid-August.