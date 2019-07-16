LIVE: Authorities talk about law enforcement operation to reduce violent crime, drug trafficking

Florida paper prints retro Apollo 11 front page

Credit: Orlando Sentinel

ORLANDO — The Orlando Sentinel commemorated the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 launch by republishing its front page from 1969 and writing minute-by-minute accounts of launch day.

The headline on July 16, 1969, was simple: Moon, Here We Come.

The newspaper detailed how the day started for astronauts Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins as they prepared for launch.

The caption for a rendering of the astronauts read: Pioneers for Man’s Greatest Quest.

On its website, the Sentinel offered readers a look at the morning’s activities, complete with photos of the astronauts, Mission Control and the crowds that gathered along Florida’s Space Coast to watch history.

