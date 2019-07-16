Milwaukee Art Museum’s wings undergoing maintenance, remain closed until September

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Art Museum’s Burke Brise Soleil is now undergoing maintenance — which means the wings will remain closed for some time.

According to a tweet by the Art Museum, the opening of the wings is expected to resume sometime in September.

According to MAM.org, the Burke Brise Soleil is a moveable, wing-like sunscreen that rests on top of the Museum’s vaulted, glass-enclosed Windhover Hall. While the Burke Brise Soleil has a wingspan comparable to that of a Boeing 747-400, its two ultrasonic wind sensors automatically close the wings if the wind speed reaches 23 mph or greater.

